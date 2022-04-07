Istanbul: A Turkish court ruled on Thursday to halt the trial of Saudi suspects over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and transfer it to Saudi Arabia, a decision that comes as Ankara mends ties with Riyadh.
Last week the prosecutor called for the trial in absentia of 26 Saudi suspects to be transferred from Istanbul to Saudi authorities. The justice minister later said the government backed the request. The judge told the court: “We decided to halt and hand over the case to Saudi Arabia.”
Khashoggi’s killing at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul four years ago triggered a global outcry.
A Turkish court began the trial in 2020 with relations tense between the Ankara and Riyadh, two Sunni Muslim regional powers.
But with Turkey keen for investment to boost its economy, Ankara has sought over the last year to heal the rift with Riyadh.