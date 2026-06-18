GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Trust with Iran must be rebuilt before economic cooperation can resume: Saudi Foreign Minister

Prince Faisal bin Farhan says regional security and confidence-building are essential

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Wednesday that trust between GCC countries and Iran must be rebuilt before any significant economic cooperation can resume, even as he welcomed a prospective US-Iran agreement that could help reduce regional tensions.

Speaking at an event hosted by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) in Vienna, Prince Faisal said the memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran could help end the recent conflict and create an opportunity to address broader regional security concerns, including Iran's nuclear programme.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

"I am hopeful, I am optimistic that there is real intent on both sides to give diplomacy a chance," Prince Faisal said, adding that any agreement would require robust verification mechanisms and long-term safeguards to ensure its durability and reassure regional countries.

The minister said recent Iranian attacks on Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states had severely damaged trust and reversed progress made since Saudi Arabia and Iran began restoring relations under a Beijing-brokered understanding.

"We were starting to gather momentum and were beginning to explore potential areas of economic cooperation. We are now actually regressed," he said.

Prince Faisal said rebuilding confidence and relations must precede any discussion of large-scale investment or economic partnerships with Iran. "Before we can look at that as an option, there's going to have to be a rebuilding of trust and a rebuilding of relationships," he said.

He added that Saudi Arabia had acted behind the scenes to encourage diplomacy and would continue supporting efforts to strengthen regional stability. He also stressed that any future agreement should address not only the nuclear issue but broader regional concerns, including freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and the rights of Palestinians.

"The idea that a purely military approach is viable in the long term is completely incorrect and is not going to be in the interest of anyone," he said.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The agreement comes as the two countries seek to deepen diplomatic relations. Illustrative image.

Saudi Arabia, Portugal sign visa waiver agreement

1m read
The new framework is intended to provide greater clarity for foreign entities pursuing real estate ownership while supporting the implementation of the Kingdom's updated investment regulations.

Saudi tightens rules for foreign firms buying property

2m read
Muslims perform the evening prayer around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at Grand Mosque complex on May 24, 2026, ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Hajj 2026 begins as pilgrims gather in Mecca

2m read
More than 860,000 foreign pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia for the annual Hajj pilgrimage, as the kingdom ramps up large-scale logistical, transport and digital operations ahead of the peak rituals in Mecca.

860,000 pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia for Hajj

2m read