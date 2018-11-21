Washington: President Donald Trump vowed on Tuesday to remain a “steadfast partner” of Saudi Arabia despite saying that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman may have known about the plan to murder dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi last month.
Defying pressure from US lawmakers to impose tougher sanctions on Saudi Arabia, Trump also said he would not cancel military contracts with the kingdom. Such a “foolish” move would only benefit Russia and China, said the US president, whom critics accuse of exaggerating the importance of those weapons sales to the American economy.
Trump said US intelligence agencies were still studying the evidence around Khashoggi’s murder inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 and who planned it.
“Our intelligence agencies continue to assess all information, but it could very well be that the Crown Prince had knowledge of this tragic event maybe he did and maybe he didn’t!” Trump said in a statement issued by the White House.
US intelligence sources say the CIA’s assessment is that Khashoggi’s death was ordered directly by the crown prince.
Democratic and Republican lawmakers have urged Trump to drop his support for Mohammad Bin Salman, but the president has been reluctant.
Trump said on Tuesday that both Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Mohammad Bin Salman “vigorously deny any knowledge of the planning or execution of the murder,” and that the truth may never be known.
He also stressed that Saudi Arabia, a major oil producer, is an important business partner and a “great ally” in the fight against Iranian power in the Middle East.
“The United States intends to remain a steadfast partner of Saudi Arabia to ensure the interests of our country, Israel and all other partners in the region,” Trump said.
Trump has placed his alliance with Saudi Arabia at the heart of his Middle East policy and it was the first country he visited after becoming president in 2017.
His son-in-law Jared Kushner has developed a personal relationship with Mohammad Bin Salman.
“If we foolishly cancel these contracts, Russia and China would be the enormous beneficiaries — and very happy to acquire all of this newfound business. It would be a wonderful gift to them directly from the United States!” Trump said in his statement on Tuesday.