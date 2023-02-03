Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced that holders of the newly introduced Stop-over Transit Visa can drive cars during their four-day stay, local media reported.
According to a statement issued by the Public Security, car rental companies can authorise such visa holders to drive rented cars. This service is available for transit visa holders arriving by air.
The process of renting cars can be done through the electronic platform “Absher Business” under the Ministry of Interior, simplifying the process and saving time and effort.
The Stop-over Transit Visa was launched on January 30 and is valid for three months. The visa, which is free of charge, is issued instantly with the flight ticket.
Applications can be submitted through the electronic platforms of Saudi Arabian Airlines and Flynas and processed through the Unified National Visa Platform at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The digital visa will then be sent to the recipient via email. The Transit Visa allows travellers to enter Saudi Arabia for Umrah, visiting the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina, travel within the Kingdom, and attend tourism events.