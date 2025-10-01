GOLD/FOREX
Rare Ruppell’s vulture sighting highlights AlUla’s role in Saudi Arabia’s biodiversity efforts

This marks only the second official sighting of the bird in AlUla

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
SPA

Dubai: The skies of AlUla witnessed a rare and spectacular sight when environmental monitors at the Sharaan Nature Reserve recorded the appearance of a Rüppell’s vulture, an endangered species and one of the world’s highest-flying birds.

This marks only the second official sighting of the bird in AlUla, underscoring the region’s growing importance as a sanctuary for rare wildlife. Experts say the sighting reflects the Royal Commission for AlUla’s ongoing commitment to biodiversity protection and sustainable development, as outlined in Saudi Vision 2030.

AlUla, with its unique blend of mountains, valleys, and oases, has long been a cradle for a diverse array of flora and fauna. Ancient rock carvings in the area even depict scenes of humans and wildlife coexisting, a reminder of the region’s deep natural heritage.

The Sharaan Nature Reserve, spanning over 1,500 square kilometres, has been at the forefront of conservation efforts. It is home to Arabian wolves, gazelles, eagles, and other rare species, while also serving as a hub for wildlife repopulation programs.

Officials say the vulture’s return reaffirms the reserve’s role as a safe environment for endangered species. Beyond its ecological significance, the sighting adds to AlUla’s reputation as a global destination where history, culture, and nature intertwine.

As Saudi Arabia continues its efforts to restore ecological balance and protect rare species, moments like this serve as powerful reminders of the delicate beauty of the natural world.

Note: With inputs from SPA

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role.
