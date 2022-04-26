Cairo: Violators of road rules in Saudi Arabia could have their bank assets attached if they failed to pay traffic fines in due time, the kingdom’s authorities have warned.
The Interior Ministry said that in compliance with a royal decree amending the kingdom’s traffic system, a mechanism will be devised and announced later allowing attachment of assets in bank accounts of traffic offenders and direct implementation in case they did not pay the fines imposed on their offences during a 15-day deadline after the lapse of the 30-day time given to appeal such fines, or if the specialised court has rejected this appeal.
The ministry added that there will be an announcement specifying the traffic violations that will be excluded from the measure as well as the rules for paying in installments the fine for a specific offence and cutting its value by a maximum of 25 per cent of the minimum financial limit.
The ministry urged motorists to abide by road rules to protect public safety and avoid traffic violations.
The date of making the announcement or when the asset impoundment will take effect was not given.