Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Civil Defence urged the public to exercise utmost caution and vigilance during extreme weather conditions as thunderstorms are expected to hit some regions from for a few days until Thursday.
“Based on the report of the National Center of Meteorology, the regions of Riyadh, Qassim, the Northern Borders Region and the Eastern Province are expected to witness moderate to heavy rains and brisk winds that may lead to torrential rains,” the Civil Defence said in a statement.
Parts of the Riyadh and Hail regions will be affected by moderate rains while light to moderate rains will be experienced in the regions of Mecca, Medina, Asir, Jazan, and Al Baha.
The civil defence urged everyone to be careful and wary of potential dangers in such an atmosphere and called them to stay away from places where torrents gather.
People are advised to adhere to instructions announced through various media and social media platforms for their own safety.
Heavy rains lashed Jeddah and other parts of Saudi Arabia on November 24, sweeping away cars and disrupting air and road traffic, besides killing two people.