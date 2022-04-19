Cairo: There has been a surge in applications for the Islamic ritual of Itikaf or retreat at the two holy mosques in Saudi Arabia in the current Islamic sacred month of Ramadan after the rite was halted for two successive years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Saudi official has said.
Itikaf means a Muslim stays at a mosque for the sole purpose of worshipping and coming closer to Allah, following the example of the Prophet Mohammed, peace be upon him.
The tradition is usually performed in the last 10 ten days of Ramadan.
“This year’s turnout for Itikaf at the Grand Mosque [in Mecca] has been very high especially as worshippers were unable to go to the two holy mosques over the past two years due to the coronavirus-related precautions,” said Badr Al Fereih, the assistant undersecretary at the General Presidency for Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques for Guidance.
Five days in Ramadan were designated for worshippers to register for the ritual and get an official permit.
“More than 2,000 applicants have registered for Itikaf,” the official told Saudi state television Al Ekhbariya.
Full vaccination against COVID-19 is mandatory to obtain the required permit for Itikaf, according to him.
“The General Presidency has designated certain sites to perform Itikaf at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet Mohammed’s Mosque
[in Medina],” he added. "No one will be allowed to enter the Itikaf sites without a permit from the competent agencies."
Validity of the Itikaf permits starts from the night of Ramadan 21 until the eve of Eid Al Fitr, which follows the lunar month, the official said.
Saudi Arabia last month lifted most COVID-19 restrictions amid a marked drop in infections in the country.
This included scrapping physical distancing among worshippers at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet Mohammed's Mosque. Still, worshippers are required to wear face masks.