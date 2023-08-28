Saudi Arabia’s summer season will conclude in just three days, as per meteorological data, Aqeel Al Aqeel, National Center of Meteorology’s (NCM) weather analyst, said.
During an interview with Al Ekhbariya, Al Aqeel anticipated weather fluctuations in the coming days.
As September begins, Saudi Arabia will transition into the autumn. This transition often sees significant weather changes, with fluctuations becoming more prevalent.
Al Aqeel said that as the month progresses, temperatures are predicted to gradually decrease, reaching more temperate levels by the end of September. He also warned of the intensification of weather fluctuations during such transitional periods.
Moreover, the upcoming transitional phase is expected to bring heavy rainfall, especially in the southern regions of the kingdom.
In recent times, areas including Mecca, Madinah and other southern parts have experienced moderate to heavy rain showers and storms, often accompanied by strong winds and dust.