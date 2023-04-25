1 of 9
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast rain in Mecca, Riyadh, Asir, Al Baha, Jazan, Najran, Al Qasim, Hail, Tabuk, Madinah, and the Northern Borders regions until Thursday, with some areas experiencing heavy to moderate torrential rain and hail.
Image Credit: Twitter@SPAqualitylife
2 of 9
The General Directorate of Civil Defence has issued warnings against approaching areas where flash floods may occur, due to the expected thunderstorms across the Kingdom.
Image Credit: Twitter@SPAqualitylife
3 of 9
The Directorate emphasised the importance of following instructions posted on social media platforms and taking necessary precautions for personal safety.
Image Credit: Twitter@SPAqualitylife
4 of 9
Areas such as Asir, Al Baha, Jazan, Makkah, Najran, Al-Qassim, Riyadh, and Hail experienced strong winds, resulting in reduced visibility.
Image Credit: Twitter@SPAqualitylife
5 of 9
Image Credit: Twitter@SPAqualitylife
6 of 9
Image Credit: Twitter@SPAqualitylife
7 of 9
Image Credit: Twitter@SPAqualitylife
8 of 9
Image Credit: Twitter@SPAqualitylife
9 of 9
Image Credit: Twitter@SPAqualitylife