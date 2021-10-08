Dubai: Students at all government universities will need to wear the traditional Saudi dress while on campus, Saudi Ministry of Education announced.
In a circular by the deputy minister of education for university education to all Saudi public universities, the ministry has instructed all government universities to ensure their students comply with the dress code.
The ministry’s directive came after noticing some government universities not obliging students to wear the traditional dress.
It was found that some of these universities failed to add the directive to wear the official dress in their student discipline charter.