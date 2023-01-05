Cairo: Saudi Arabia has announced hosting a major competition for reciting the Holy Quran and making the calls to Islamic prayers with prizes estimated at SR12 million, local media reported.
Head of the kingdom’s General Entertainment Authority Turki Al Sheikh said registration for the second edition of the contest is underway.
Entrants have to register via the website https://otrelkalam.com and upload audio recordings to be assessed by a jury.
The best contestants will qualify for the finals, which will be shown during the Muslim month of Ramadan due this year in late March.
The contest aims to spotlight brilliant reciters of the Quran and prayer callers or muezzins as well as to acquaint the world with moderate Islam and diverse Islamic cultures.
More than 40,000 contestants from 80 countries registered in the first edition of the event.