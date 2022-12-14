Cairo: Fines of up to SR10 million will be imposed on the illegal transport or management of hazardous waste as part of new regulations for waste management in Saudi Arabia, a local newspaper has reported.
The rules set penalty for scavenging garbage containers, scattering their contents and obtaining recyclable waste at fines ranging from SR1,000 to SR10,000, Okaz added.
Failure to remove construction debris is punishable by fines reaching the maximum of SR20,000.
According to a table classifying violations to the waste management law executive regulations, fines for disposing of big house waste such as furniture in non-designated places range from SR500 to SR1,000.
Disposal of waste in flood gullies, valleys, wells, beaches, sanitation networks or rain drains range from SR500 to SR20,000 for individuals while the fines for the same violations committed by establishments range from SR100,000 up to SR1 million.
The new rules impose a minimum fine of SR200 reaching SR1,000 on persons tossing garbage while walking or out of windows of cars, or buildings, the report said.