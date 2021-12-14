Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, arrived in Riyadh to attend the GCC’s 42 Summit.
Sheikh Mohammed, who is leading a high-profile delegation, was received upon arrival by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and a number of senior Saudi officials.
On the way to Riyadh, Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the need for a strong start to the fifth decade of the GCC that leads to economic integration and fulfilment of the aspirations of Gulf people.
“On the way to the GCC Summit in Riyadh, we need a strong start to the 5th decade of the GCC journey. Our peoples are looking forward to deepened cooperation between GCC countries, and are waiting to see the transformation, growth and progress that will come from our meeting,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
Sheikh Mohammed is being accompanied by a high-profile delegation that includes Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Mohammed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and other ministers.