Dubai: Saudi authorities have foiled an attempt to smuggle 765,000 amphetamine tablets hidden in watermelon shipment, local media reported.
The shipment belongs to five men, two Saudis and three Syrian residents, Major Mohammad Al Nujaidi, spokesperson of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, said.
The vigilant follow-up by security forces on drug smuggling gangs dealing has successfully resulted in the seizure of the huge cache of illegal narcotics and the arrest of the gang members, Maj. Al Nujaidi said.
“The operation is part on an intensive campaign to crack down on drug gangs who are targeting the kingdom’s security and its youth,” he added.
The suspects have been arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution.
Saudi authorities recently seize illegal shipments of Captagon and amphetamine tablets coming from Syria and Lebanon.