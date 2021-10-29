Cairo: Saudi authorities have fined three citizens SR20,000 for cutting off a three, using an electric saw, local media reported.
The three appeared in a video circulated on social media cutting the tree.
In coordination with police in the Saudi holy region of Mecca, the Special Forces for Environmental Security (SFES) identified the three, SFES spokesman Major Raed Al Maliki, said.
Tree cutting in Saudi Arabia is punishable by SR20,000 per tree in Saudi Arabia, he added.
“SFES will show no leniency in applying environmental system regulations to violators and follow up all what is published on social media related to environmental violations,” he added, according to the Saudi news agency SPA.
Established in 2018, SFES, an affiliate of the Saudi Interior Ministry, is tasked with protecting the environment, wildlife and biodiversity in the kingdom and to apply regulations in conservation areas.
Saudi Arabia has recently unveiled a package of initiatives to protect the environment and confront climate change.
Earlier this week, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced that his country aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060 and will start planting 45 million trees in a first stage.