Cairo: Two Saudi citizens have been referred to public prosecution over the illegal trade in endangered wild animals including lions, local media reported.
The suspects were arrested by the Saudi Special Forces for Environmental Security (SFES) in the port city of Jeddah for trading in seven lions, three hyenas, two foxes and a tiger on social media.
“Legal procedures have been applied to the two who were referred to prosecution. Coordination has been made with the National Centre for Wildlife to take the animals,” SFES spokesman Major Raed Al Maliki said.
The environment system in Saudi Arabia bans keeping wild animals. Violations are punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of SR30 million.
In April, Saudi authorities warned against illegal rearing of predators after a lion mauled its keeper to death in Riyadh.
The illegal purchase of wild animals is believed to have thrived due to social media where they are marketed.