Cairo: Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has said that the new Islamic Hejira year will begin on Saturday, when the new season for umrah or lesser pilgrimage is set to commence in the kingdom.
The court added in a statement that the crescent of Al Muharram, the first month in the Islamic calendar, was not sighted on Thursday. Accordingly, Friday marks the 30th day of Dhul Hijjah month and Saturday the first day of Al Muharram corresponding to July 30.
Authorities in the kingdom have geared up for the new umrah season that is expected to draw more than 10 million Muslims, according to Saudi officials.