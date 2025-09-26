GOLD/FOREX
Saudi specialist named world’s best woman in cybersecurity for 2025

The award was presented on Sept 23 at Lake Como, coinciding with 95th National Day

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Dr. Fatima Al Harbi
Dr. Fatima Al Harbi

Dubai: Dr. Fatima Al Harbi, a Saudi cybersecurity expert, has been named the world’s best woman in cybersecurity for 2025, marking the second consecutive year she has received the honour, according to Alriyadh newspaper.

The award was presented on September 23 at Lake Como, coinciding with Saudi Arabia’s 95th National Day.

Al Harbi was recognised for her contributions to global cybersecurity strategy and data protection. The ceremony brought together women leaders from around the world in a field that remains largely male-dominated.

She dedicated her award to King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the Saudi people. “This recognition is not only a personal milestone but also a testament to my country’s growing role in the digital and cybersecurity space,” she said after the ceremony. She also congratulated fellow honorees, praising their accomplishments as “stories of inspiration that deserve recognition.”

Al Harbi expressed gratitude to her family, colleagues, and mentors, noting that their encouragement had been central to her success. She also thanked the judges and organisers of the event, including Carmen Marsh, CEO of the United Cybersecurity Alliance, for their “exceptional efforts” in advancing the role of women in the sector.

