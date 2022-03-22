Cairo: Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan had discussed with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov a mediation offer made by Riyadh to help resolve the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine, local media reported.
The Saudi official confirmed in a phone call Monday night with Lavrov the kingdom’s stance supporting a solution to the Ukrainian crisis through peaceful and negotiations ways, the Saudi news agency SPA reported.
The Saudi minister cited a mediation proposal made earlier this month by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in separate calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Bin Farhan and Lavrov also discussed boost of ties between Saudi Arabia and Russia in all fields in the “best interests of both friendly countries and peoples,” SPA added without details.
Their phone call was the second since the military conflict in Ukraine erupted on February 24.