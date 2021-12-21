Cairo: Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Fahd has offered a Nissan 4x4 to a compatriot who last week survived a car crash that left a well-known YouTuber dead, a local newspaper said.
The prince, the son of late King Fahd, also pledged to pay SR300,000 in debts owed by Youcef Al Enazi who was injured along with his wife and two daughters in the mishap, news portal Sabq added.
Al Enazi was injured in the head-on collision crash that killed Saudi snapchat celebrity Mohammed Al Shammari.
Al Enazi’s car was completely destroyed in the accident, according to his brother Mazid, who said the victim is debt-ridden.
Al Enazi's brother confirmed the princely gesture in a call-in interview with Saudi-owned TV Rotana Khalijia and expressed appreciation to the royal. Prince Abdulaziz had earlier pledged to pay SR2 million in debts reportedly owed by Al Shammari, according to online commentators.