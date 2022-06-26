Dubai: The Saudi Royal Court announced the death of Princess Moudhi bint Musaed bin Abdurrahman bin Faisal Al Saud.
Funeral prayer for her body was performed at the Mosque of Imam Turki bin Abdullah in Riyadh, on Sunday 26/06/2022 following Afternoon (Asr) prayer.
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of Saudi Arabia, expressing his condolences and sincere sympathy over the death of Princess Moudhi.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, sent a similar cable to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.