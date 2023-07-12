Cairo: The number of female Saudis working at the kingdom’s private sector surpassed the 900,000 mark for the first time in May, official figures say.
The record number was reached amid robust efforts in Saudi Arabia to empower women and boost their engagement in the job market.
Women employees made up around 37 per cent of the labour market in Saudi Arabia last year. No breakdown was given about the sectors where the females are working.
In recent years, Saudi Arabia has vigorously pursued a drive to empower women in different walks of life as part of dramatic changes in the kingdom.
In 2018, the kingdom allowed women to drive for the first time in its history, ending a decades-old ban on female driving.
In another move enhancing women’s empowerment, Saudi Arabia allowed women to travel without a male guard’s approval and to apply for a passport, easing long-time controls on them.
Two female ambassadors were among 11 Saudi envoys, who took the oath of office before King Salman bin Abdulaziz in January.
Saudi Arabia has in recent years launched a series of initiatives to employ its nationals and replace foreign workers in several fields including education, telecommunications and real estate as part of a labour policy known as “Saudisation”.
Saudis employed by the private sector have topped 2 million for the first time, a labour official said last month.
The labour authorities have announced a package of incentives and support for private sector establishments to help them employ Saudis. These incentives include support to the process of looking for qualified employees, training and employment continuity as well as benefitting from Saudi employment programmes.