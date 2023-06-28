Cairo: As women’s empowerment forges ahead in Saudi Arabia, a laundry wholly managed by Saudi females has made a name for itself among pilgrims arriving in the holy city of Mecca for the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

The laundry was launched nearly one year ago by a group of women who were jobless at the time.

“In the beginning, people were surprised, because it was the first laundry with its crew wholly females,” said co-owner Hana Al Dhufari.

Initially, workers were employed at the laundry, but the revenue was meagre, she told Al Arabiya TV.

“We took over the laundry and learnt how to wash and clean dry properly, and things have changed for the better.”

Effort bears fruit

In their attempt to boost the business, they printed publicity leaflets and distributed them at hotels in Mecca, driving the demand up for their service.

The effort paid off in the past Islamic holy month of Ramadan when Umrah or lesser pilgrimage in Mecca usually peaks.

“Since the Hajj season started [this month], we have seen a high turnout on the part of pilgrims for our service,” said Hana on a note of satisfaction.

Some 1.8 million Muslims have converged in Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj in and around Mecca as the kingdom has lifted pandemic-induced curbs on their numbers and ages for the obligatory Islamic duty.

“We have become popular with everyone due to our cleaning of the clothes and good treatment,” Hana added, hoping to open more laundry businesses.

“Women are strong and can do everything,” she concluded.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has vigorously pursued a drive to empower women in different walks of life as part of dramatic changes in the kingdom.

In 2018, the kingdom allowed women to drive for the first time in its history, ending a decades-old ban on female driving.

In another move enhancing women’s empowerment, Saudi Arabia allowed women to travel without a male guard’s approval and to apply for a passport, easing long-time controls on them.