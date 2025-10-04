Saudi Police vehicle plunges from bridge during chase, killing Egyptian driver

Incident occurred during a high-speed chase on Prince Turki Al Awwal Road in Riyadh
Dubai: A police vehicle pursuing a suspect lost control and fell from a bridge late Friday night in the Saudi capital, killing an Egyptian national and injuring a police officer, according to the Saudi General Directorate of Traffic.
The incident occurred during a high-speed chase on Prince Turki Al Awwal Road in northern Riyadh. Authorities said the police were in pursuit of a stolen Mercedes-Benz when their vehicle veered off course and plunged from an overpass onto another vehicle traveling below.
The driver of the second vehicle, a resident of Egyptian nationality, died at the scene. The police officer driving the security vehicle sustained injuries and was transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials said.
A video circulating on social media showed a chaotic nighttime scene with heavy traffic buildup and bystanders gathered around the crushed vehicles. The Saudi traffic authority confirmed that the pursuit and crash were under official review and that standard legal procedures were being followed.
The suspect in the stolen vehicle reportedly managed to evade capture. As of Satruday, there was no official word on whether the suspect had been identified or apprehended.
