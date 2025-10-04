GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Police vehicle plunges from bridge during chase, killing Egyptian driver

Incident occurred during a high-speed chase on Prince Turki Al Awwal Road in Riyadh

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
The suspect in the stolen vehicle reportedly managed to evade capture.
The suspect in the stolen vehicle reportedly managed to evade capture.
Okaz

Dubai: A police vehicle pursuing a suspect lost control and fell from a bridge late Friday night in the Saudi capital, killing an Egyptian national and injuring a police officer, according to the Saudi General Directorate of Traffic.

The incident occurred during a high-speed chase on Prince Turki Al Awwal Road in northern Riyadh. Authorities said the police were in pursuit of a stolen Mercedes-Benz when their vehicle veered off course and plunged from an overpass onto another vehicle traveling below.

The driver of the second vehicle, a resident of Egyptian nationality, died at the scene. The police officer driving the security vehicle sustained injuries and was transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials said.

A video circulating on social media showed a chaotic nighttime scene with heavy traffic buildup and bystanders gathered around the crushed vehicles. The Saudi traffic authority confirmed that the pursuit and crash were under official review and that standard legal procedures were being followed.

The suspect in the stolen vehicle reportedly managed to evade capture. As of Satruday, there was no official word on whether the suspect had been identified or apprehended.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Initial reports indicated the driver of one of the trucks fell asleep at the wheel.

Dubai: Two trucks collide after driver falls asleep

2m read
Five killed, two injured in Jazan crash

Five killed in Jazan crash; Saudi Arabia investigates

1m read
Overtaking in restricted zones is one of the most dangerous traffic offences, often leading to fatal crashes

Dubai: Driver caught overtaking in prohibited zone

1m read
A fatal traffic accident on Emirates Road.

One dead, two injured in car collision on Emirates Road

2m read