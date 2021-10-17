Dubai:Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-corruption Authority (Nazaha) announced that two of its employees, six Saudi women, two officers and five Saudi men were sentenced to various jail terms after being convicted in corruption, local media reported.
The move is the latest to carried out by the anti-graft watchdog to crack down on corruption and protect public money.
Among the convicts are two employees at Nazaha. One was convicted of forgery and sentenced to two years in prison with a fine of 15,000 riyals, while another was sentenced to two years in prison and fined 20,000 riyals after being convicted of bribery.
Two officers are also among the convicts. A lieutenant colonel was sentenced to four and a half years in prison and fined 80,000 riyals on charges of bribery and forgery. A non-commissioned officer working in a traffic department was sentenced to three and a half years in prison and fined 75,000 riyals on charges of bribery, forgery, and money laundering.
Six Saudi women were convicted of bribery and forgery for acquiring driving licences illegally. They were each sentenced to one and a half years in prison and fined 15,000 riyals.
Three Saudi men were convicted of bribery and were each sentenced to four and a half years in prison and slapped with a fine of 15,000 riyals. Two others were sentenced to two years in prison with a fine of 20,000 riyals for accepting bribery.