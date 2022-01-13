Cairo: A Saudi woman has given birth to five babies in a natural childbirth, a local newspaper has reported.
The 34-year-old woman, who became a mother 12 years ago, gave the birth to the quintuplets at the King Salman Armed Forces Hospital in the North Western Region in Tabuk with assistance from a medical team there, the online newspaper Sabq said.
The babies weigh between 950 and 1,100 grams and are reported to be in good health.
The births occurred in the 28th week of pregnancy.
Saudi Arabia is the most populous Arab Gulf country with a total of around 34.8 million people, including 10.5 million foreigners.