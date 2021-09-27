Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for African Affairs Ahmed Kattan narrowly survived an accident in the Italian city of Milan.
In a series of tweets, the minister said that he and his mother sustained serious injuries following the 'horrific' accident in Milano.
“I extend my thanks and appreciation to the officials at the Milan Airport Hospital for the care that I and my mother received after the horrific accident on a highway,” the minister tweeted.
The minister did not clarify the circumstances surrounding his presence in Milan, or the details of the accident.
In February 2018, a Saudi royal order was issued appointing Kattan as Minister of State for African Affairs with the rank of Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, after nearly seven years of serving as the Kingdom’s ambassador to Cairo.