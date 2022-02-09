Dubai: A Saudi man, who woke up from coma after six months, was surprised to find out his wife had already divorced him and had married another man, local media reported.
In an interview with MBC FM radio, the traumatised man narrated the details of his story after he was involved in a horrific traffic accident that left him in a coma for six months.
The man said that he left his job and moved to a new city at the request of his wife. “I gave up my job in order to marry her and moved with her to another city, but she divorced while I was in coma,” he said in a telephone interview with the radio. He explained that his wife filed a khula divorce case with Sharia Court just two months after he went into coma. “My wife justified her divorce request on the basis that I was clinically dead”.
He added: “After I woke up after six months, I was surprised to find that she had not only divorced me but also married someone else.”
The man said he is now suffering from a strong psychological trauma as a result of this painful expereince.