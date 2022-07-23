Dubai: A 55-year-old Saudi citizen has been arrested for allegedly shooting an Egyptian doctor after the latter wanted to perform an autopsy on the former’s brother, local media reported.
The incident started with a Saudi citizen objecting to the autopsy of his brother’s body. This developed into a heated argument followed by shooting at the Egyptian doctor, and attacking him with a knife at his workplace.
The Egyptian doctor was immediately taken to hospital for emergency surgery to extract the bullet and he is now preparing for a new chest surgery.
This comes a few days after another Egyptian pharmacist was shot dead inside his pharmacy for refusing to give a Saudi woman antibiotic without medical prescription.
Possessing, carrying, selling and buying weapons are considered a crime in Saudi Arabia. Buying a gun without a licence can lead to two years of imprisonment and a fine reaching up to SR7,000.
The culprit receives both the sentences or one of them. Possessing a weapon without a license can lead to 18 months of imprisonment and a fine reaching up to SR6,000.
Manufacturing or repairing weapons without a licence can lead to a year of imprisonment or a fine reaching up to SR5,000.
Smuggling weapons and grenades with the intention of threatening national security can lead to up to 30 years of imprisonment and a fine reaching up to SR300,000.
Smuggling weapons and grenades with the intention of trading them and gaining profit can lead to 20 years imprisonment and a fine reaching up to SR200,000.
Manufacturing weapons and grenade for personal use or for trade can lead up to 10 years imprisonment or a fine reaching up to SR100,000. Manufacturing or smuggling weapons for the purpose of hunting can lead to five years imprisonment and a fine of SR10,000.