Dubai: A Saudi man who went missing in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, has been found dead, local media reported.
Abdul Rahman Al Enazi, 30, was declared dead by his family on Monday four days after he was reported missing.
Al Enazi was reported missing on January 27, Cleveland police said in a statement on Twitter on Saturday.
According to local media, Al Enazi’s family said he was in the US for medical treatment at the time of his disappearance.
The Cleveland Police launched an investigation into the disappearance of Al Enazi.
Earlier, his family said that he had gone to use a nearby restroom while he was out with a group of friends at the East 9th Street Pier and never returned.
The Saudi embassy and consulate in the US were immediately informed about his disappearance and police launched a search to find him.