Cairo: A Saudi appeals court has sentenced a citizen to one year in prison and ordered him to pay a fine of SR110,000 on charges of smashing an ATM machine, a Saudi newspaper has said.
Initially, the defendant was handed down a two-year jail term by a lower court, Okaz added.
The man had appeared in surveillance camera footage wearing a face mask while smashing and torching the ATM in the Saudi port city of Jeddah.
He was later identified and arrested. The man in his 40s had traces of burning on one hand when he was arrested, the paper said. The damage resulting from his act was estimated at SR110,000. He was referred to a court in Jeddah that wrapped up hearing the case by convicting him and sentencing him to two years in prison, a term that was commuted to one year by the appeals court.
The motive for the man’s act was not given.