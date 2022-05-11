Cairo: Rescuers found a young Saudi who had gone missing in a desert area after his car broke down, local media reported.
The man, identified as Meshal Salem, had planned to visit his family more than a week ago. He drove through an unfamiliar short cut, but his car ran out of petrol during the journey, according to reports.
He left the car and trekked, but was stranded in the desert.
Reports about his absence prompted massive search for him involving civil defence, aircraft and volunteers.
He was found in a mountainous area near Tabuk in northern Saudi Arabia in good health, but was taken to hospital.
“When found, he was in good health, but had suffered from dehydration due to a shortage of liquids,” a rescuer said.
“We did not lose hope during search for seven days. I had a feeling we would find him alive. Therefore, I carried juices, chocolate and water with me,” he told Rotana Khalijia TV.
There was no word about how Meshal survived during the week-long odyssey.