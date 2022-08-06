Dubai: A 35-year-old Saudi citizen died in a horrific accident after saving his wife and two children in a train crash in Austria, local media reported.
The citizen’s 4-year-old son was also killed in the accident when a train collided with the family car that got stuck on the track while attempting to pass the rail crossing.
The accident took place at Eiger Crossing in the Austrian region of Kitzbühel in the city of St. Johann in Tyrol. The train was travelling from Kitzbühel to St. Johann and the tragic news was first broken by a Saudi relative of the deceased citizen.
In a statement on his Twitter account, the relative said: “The father succeeded in getting his wife and two children out, then returned, to get the child out, and upon his return to take out his 4-year-old child, who was on the baby-seat inside the vehicle, the train collided with the vehicle, which resulted in the death of the citizen and his child.”
The Saudi man and his family were reportedly on holiday in Austria, according to news sources. The citizen and the youngster who suffered serious injuries in the collision were both declared dead by the Austrian police.
The medical team’s efforts to preserve the life of the citizen, who ultimately died from his injuries, were unsuccessful. The child died shortly after they were taken to the hospital in St. Johann. His wife, 34, and their two other children, ages 7 and 11, all survived the collision without harm.