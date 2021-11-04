Abu Dhabi: A Saudi man was arrested after attacking a woman in the Eastern Province, police said.
“The suspect, who has a criminal record, was arrested after he attacked a resident woman in public in Al Khobar, an oasis and port city on the Arabia Gulf south of Dammam,” said Lt. Col. Mohammad Al Shehri, spokesperson for Eastern Region Police.
The man was identified after he appeared in a video posted on social media.
The attacker was turned over to the Public Prosecution, pending trial, police said.