Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdul Aziz has been admitted to King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Jeddah for routine medical checkups, the Saudi Royal Court said on Wednesday.
The 88-year-old King Salman, who assumed power in 2015, was admitted for routine medical examinations, which will take a few hours.
State media on Tuesday showed footage of King Salman attending a weekly cabinet meeting.
King Salman last entered the same hospital in Jeddah nearly two years ago, in May 2022, going in for a colonoscopy and staying for just over a week for other tests and “some time to rest”, SPA reported at the time.
King Salman underwent surgery to remove his gall bladder in 2020.
He was also admitted to hospital in March 2022 to undergo what state media described as “successful medical tests” and to change the battery of his pacemaker.