Cairo: Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz has been admitted into a hospital in the port city of Jeddah to undergo medical checks, the royal court has said.
The king was Saturday night admitted into the King Faisal Specialised Hospital in Jeddah to undergo some medical examinations, the court added, according to the Saudi news agency SPA.
In March, the king left a hospital in the capital Riyadh after undergoing “successful” checks and change of a pacemaker battery, the court said at the time.
Under King Salman, who has been ruling since 2015, Saudi Arabia has experienced massive economic and social reforms.