Cairo: Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz had Tuesday chaired a video meeting of the government, two days after leaving a hospital where he had a colonoscopy, Saudi media reported.
On May 7, the king was admitted into the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah where he underwent the colonoscopy procedure and the results were fine. At the time, doctors recommended he stay at the hospital to rest for some time.
On Sunday, the royal court said that King Salman had been discharged from the hospital after undergoing medical tests and successfully completed the treatment plan.
On Tuesday, the king, who is also the prime minister, chaired a video meeting of the cabinet and at the beginning, he expressed appreciation to leaders of Arab, Islamic and friendly countries who inquired after his health, the Saudi news agency SPA reported.
Under King Salman, who has been ruling since 2015, Saudi Arabia has experienced massive economic and social reforms.