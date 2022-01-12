Dubai: A Saudi imam at one of the mosques in Mecca has been acquitted of sexually harassing his domestic maid, local media reported.
A court in Mecca issued final the ruling in the case, dismissing sexual harassment charges against an imam on the grounds that the plaintiff failed to prove the charges with substantial evidence.
The Public Prosecution referred the case to the court after carrying out an investigation into the complaint of harassment filed against the imam.
The Court of Appeal upheld the ruling and gave its final approval, according to the verdict.
If the imam had been found guilty, he would have been named and shamed. In a historic verdict early this week, a Saudi court sentenced a man convicted of sexual harassment to naming and shaming in public, in addition to a prison term and a fine.