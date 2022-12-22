Cairo: Saudi police have arrested a citizen suspected of having damaged an ATM machine in the centre of the kingdom, Saudi media reported.
Police in Unaizah governorate in Qasim region arrested the man for having smashing the ATM operated by a bank, the Saudi General Directorate of Public Security said, posting a photo of the suspect.
Legal procedures were taken against him before referring him to public prosecution, police said without giving details about the motive for the act.
In recent months, Saudi media reported legal action against ATM vandals.
Last September, a Saudi court sentenced a citizen to one year in prison and ordered him to pay a fine of SR110,000 on charges of smashing an ATM machine.
The man had appeared in surveillance camera footage wearing a face mask while smashing and torching the ATM in the Saudi port city of Jeddah.
He was later identified and arrested. The man in his 40s had traces of burning on one hand when he was arrested.
The damage resulting from his act was estimated at SR110,000.
In February, Saudi police said they had arrested a Sudanese expatriate for damaging an ATM machine in a theft attempt.
The offender used an electric saw to steal cash from the bank machine in the city of Buraidah in central Saudi Arabia, police added.