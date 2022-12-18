Cairo: Saudi police said they have arrested a citizen suspected of setting two parked cars on fire after a dispute with their owners.
The kingdom’s General Directorate of Public Security said the incident took place outside the house of the car owners in Al Quryyat governorate in Al Jouf region in northern Saudi Arabia due to an unspecified row between them.
The date of the arson was not specified.
The suspect was arrested and referred to public prosecution, the directorate added without giving further details.