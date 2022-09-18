Cairo: A Saudi girl, who had fallen from a ninth-floor apartment in Turkey, was evacuated on a medical plane to the kingdom, the Saudi consulate in Istanbul has said.
“The Saudi consul and staff of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul paid farewell [on Saturday] to a Saudi medical plane carrying the Saudi girl, who fell from a window of a ninth-floor apartment in Istanbul,” it added on Twitter.
The consulate said the evacuation came in implementation of directives from the Saudi leadership and follow-up from the Saudi foreign minister. There were no specific details about the girl’s health condition.
Late last month, media reports said a Saudi 14-year-old girl had survived a fall from a ninth-floor apartment in the Turkish city of Istanbul.
The girl fell while she was looking out of the apartment window, but miraculously survived after her plunge was stopped by a columned structure on the sixth floor, Saudi online newspaper Al Marsd said, citing Turkish media.
A TV video showed people attending to the girl purportedly after her fall onto the columned structure, before one of them carried her away.
It was not clear when the incident happened.