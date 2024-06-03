Dubai: A Saudi court has sentenced a Saudi citizen to three years in prison and imposed a fine of SR300,000 for his involvement in a major forgery case.

The Public Prosecution reported that the individual was found guilty of misusing three cheques from a charitable organisation, forging them to claim a total of SR34 million.

The case began when the Crimes Against Public Trust division of the Public Prosecution launched an investigation after the suspect illegally acquired a checkbook from a non-profit charitable association.

He then used three cheques from this book to forge transactions, purporting them to be payments for contract work related to the charity’s maintenance projects.

It was discovered during the investigation that he had also forged a document with the fabricated signature of the charity’s CEO and the organisation’s seal.

Upon presenting the falsified cheques for disbursement at financial institutions, the malpractice was uncovered, leading to his arrest.

The competent court reviewed the evidence presented by the Public Prosecution and subsequently delivered its verdict.

The Public Prosecution has reiterated its commitment to legally protecting documents and seals, emphasising that any act of forgery is a serious criminal offence that will be rigorously prosecuted.