Cairo: A premium Saudi number plate with a single letter and digit is offered for SR3 million at a current government electronic auction.

The sale conducted by the Saudi General Directorate of Traffic puts the SR3 million price tag on the registration plate "X6".

The auction, which kicked off Wednesday via the government e-platform Absher, features three other plates composed of one or two letters and digits. On Wednesday, one of them, "L11", generated a single bid for SR1.65 million, Saudi news website Akhbar24 reported.

The auction runs until 10pm Thursday. In case of receiving last-minute bids, the auction timeframe will be automatically extended.

Vehicle registration plates with one and two letters and one or two digits are usually auctioned off via electronic sales in Saudi Arabia.

In April, the "IE" number plate fetched a whopping SR21 million at an Absher auction. Another registration plate with the distinct "33Z" fetched SR1.9 million at the same auction. The buyers’ identities were not revealed.

The Interior Ministry’s Absher platform gives users across Saudi Arabia access to participate in the auction, make their bids and buy the number plates up to grabs without the need to show up in person.

Last January, well-known Saudi businessman and Rally champion Yazeed Al Rajhi bought a premium vehicle plate for SR10 million, according to social media reports.

The “1V” number plate generated the highest bidding price exceeding SR10 million reportedly from Al Rajhi at an Absher auction, Saudi media personality Mohammed Al Daraim said at the time.