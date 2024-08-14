What is the Riyadh Metro Project?

Currently under construction, the Riyadh Metro is a pivotal component of the broader King Abdulaziz Project for Riyadh Public Transport. This project is designed to transform the city’s transportation landscape.

The extensive Metro network will serve most of the city’s densely populated areas, including public facilities and major educational, commercial, and medical institutions. It will also provide connectivity to key locations such as King Khalid International Airport, King Abdullah Financial District, prominent universities, downtown Riyadh, and the central public transport hub.

In its initial phase, the Metro system is expected to transport up to 1.2 million passengers daily, with a potential capacity of 3.6 million passengers once fully operational.

Key features of the Riyadh Metro

• Six interconnected lines: The system will consist of six colour-coded lines spanning 176 kilometres. These include the blue, red, orange, green, yellow, and purple lines.

• Eighty four stations: Strategically placed to provide convenient access to various parts of the city.

• Passenger-centric design: Air-conditioned stations and trains, along with various passenger classes.

• Inclusivity: Elevators and dedicated spaces for People of Determination.

• Park and ride facilities: The Metro includes 25 park and ride locations, encouraging carpooling and public transport use.

• Advanced control centre: Efficiently managing Metro operations for optimal performance.

Riyadh Metro Lines

• Blue line: Connects Al-Olaya – Al-Batha – Al-Hayer roads, with a total length of 38 km.

• Red line: Along King Abdullah Road, with a total length of 25.3 km.

• Orange line: Connects Al-Madinah Al-Munawarah Road – Prince Saad Bin Abdurrahman I Road, with a total length of 40.7 km.

• Yellow line: Along King Khalid International Airport Road, with a total length of 29.6 km.

• Green line: Along King Abdulaziz Road, with a total length of 12.9 km.

• Violet line: Connects Abdurrahman Bin Awf Road – Sheikh Hassan Bin Hussain Bin Ali Road, with a total length of 30 km.

What are the main stations of the Riyadh Metro?