Dubai: A 21-year-old Saudi woman together along with her father died after they were swept away by floods when they decided to go out and enjoy the rains.
According to media reports, the two Saudi women told their 70-year-old father to take them out to enjoy the rain in their 4WD. The father agreed to do so, unaware that this will lead to their death.
The victim's brother said: “After the heavy rain stopped late last night, and while my family was inside the house in Maysan Governorate, my two sisters asked my father to go out to enjoy the rain; despite my mother’s reluctance, my father agreed to take the family out.
“My father, two sisters and my mother planned to go to nearby valleys using their Lexus 4WD. They crossed many valleys in the area and returned home in the evening. But my sisters asked my father to take them again to Wadi Shanab, which is close to our house. My father took them to the Wadi ... but unfortunately, their car was swept away by the floods.
"I got a call from my sister (21) saying 'Please help! We have been swept away!' I immediately headed to Wadi Shanab during the night searching for my father and I finally spotted the car thanks to brake light. I immediately called civil defence to help us pull the car. After we did so, I found my father and youngest sister dead while my mother and elder sister were still alive. They were immediately taken to hospital.”