Dubai: A Saudi family has pardoned the killer of their son in exchange for constructing a mosque in the Kingdom bearing the name of the victim, local media reported.
According to media reports, the Saudi family dropped the charges filed against the killer after they agreed with his family to construct a mosque in less than a year and a half and deliver it to the Ministry of Islamic Affairs upon completion.
Following the family’s pardoning, the Saudi Criminal court signed a decision yesterday dropping charges against the killer. The suspect will also be released as soon as possible upon the request of the victim’s father.
There is no available information about when the crime was committed or what were the motives behind it.
Earlier last month, another Saudi family pardoned the killer of their son, 17 years after the murder, and linked the pardon to building of a mosque in his memory.
The dead man, identified as Abdullah Al Harithi, was killed in the western Saudi city of Taif around 17 years ago, Okaz newspaper reported. The family agreed to pardon the killer in return for constructing a mosque in their dead son’s name in Taif and the killer’s departure from the city, he added.