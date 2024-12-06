Cairo: A current government exhibition being held in the heart of the Saudi capital gives visitors the chance to feast their eyes on a treasure of manuscripts as old as 1,200 years.

Held under the theme “Stories to be told for a legacy that lasts”, the Saudi Manuscripts Exhibition serves as a global platform for dialogue and innovation in which visitors and researchers interact through 22 workshops and 30 panel sessions that showcase the latest methods in preserving and restoring manuscripts.

Organised by the Libraries Commission, an affiliate of the Saudi Ministry of Culture, the event showcases more than 2,000 rare manuscripts. They include copies of the Holy Quran that are more than 1,200 years old, as well as scientific, medical and astronomy manuscripts.

Rare manuscripts in various disciplines are on show at the Saudi Exhibition. Image Credit: SPA

The King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives displays a collection of rare manuscripts at the exhibit that runs until Saturday.

They include copies of the Holy Quran, manuscripts in the fields of faith, jurisprudence, and interpretation, as well as manuscripts on the Arabic language and history, a collection that reflects Saudi cultural diversity and richness.

The exhibit aims to highlight the kingdom’s pioneering role in preserving and protecting cultural heritage, and promoting awareness of its cultural value, reported the Saudi news agency SPA.