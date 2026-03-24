GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi defence forces intercept, destroy 8 drones in Eastern Region

Saudi military intercepts drone threat in Eastern Region

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Saudi defence forces intercept, destroy 8 drones in Eastern Region

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Defence announced the interception and destruction of eight drones.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Major General Turki Al-Maliki, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, stated that the drones were intercepted and destroyed in the Eastern Region.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia suspends maritime licence requirements

1m read
Saudis detect launch of 2 ballistic missiles, 3 drones

Saudis detect launch of 2 ballistic missiles, 3 drones

1m read
Saudi Arabia streamlines Umrah departures

Saudi Arabia streamlines Umrah departures

1m read
New initiative offers fuel, supplies and crew support across Eastern Region. [Illustrative image.]

Saudi ports launch integrated services for ships

1m read