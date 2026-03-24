Saudi defence forces intercept, destroy 8 drones in Eastern Region

Saudi military intercepts drone threat in Eastern Region
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Defence announced the interception and destruction of eight drones.
In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Major General Turki Al-Maliki, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, stated that the drones were intercepted and destroyed in the Eastern Region.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.