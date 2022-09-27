Riyadh: Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz issued a royal decree reshuffling the Kingdom’s Council of Ministers, state news agency Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said on Tuesday.
According to the decree, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will become the Kingdom’s Prime Minister. Prince Khalid bin Salman will become Defense Minister amidst a cabinet reshuffle.
The decree saw the appointment of Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahad bin Abdul Aziz as Minister of State, and Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal as Minister of Sports.
The decree also saw the appointment of Yousef Al Benyan as the Minister of Education.
The ministers keeping their positions are Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman as Minister of Energy, Prince Faisal bin Farhan as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Falih as Minister of Investment, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz as Minister of Interior, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Jadaan as Minister of Finance.